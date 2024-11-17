Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Scotiabank reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Shares of WPC opened at $55.77 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 137.80%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

