Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 19,339 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,339 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 39.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.7% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 66,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,602.98. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE WLY opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.50%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

