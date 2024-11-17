CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CoStar Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $71.25 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 1.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

