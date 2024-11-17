Craig Hallum Has Lowered Expectations for Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock Price

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Southland Stock Performance

Shares of Southland stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. Southland has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $173.32 million during the quarter. Southland had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. Analysts anticipate that Southland will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southland

Southland Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLND. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southland in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,813,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southland in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southland by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southland in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southland in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

