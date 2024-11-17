Craig Hallum Has Lowered Expectations for Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock Price

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Southland Stock Performance
Shares of Southland stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. Southland has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.16.
Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $173.32 million during the quarter. Southland had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. Analysts anticipate that Southland will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southland
Southland Company Profile
Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Southland
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.