Critical Review: Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SpringBig and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

SpringBig presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,566.67%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

This table compares SpringBig and Recruiter.com Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $28.37 million 0.10 -$10.23 million ($0.08) -0.75 Recruiter.com Group $716,528.00 9.77 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

Recruiter.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SpringBig.

Risk and Volatility

SpringBig has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -15.10% N/A -63.44% Recruiter.com Group -579.55% -237.02% -47.57%

Summary

SpringBig beats Recruiter.com Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company is based in Bristol, Connecticut.

