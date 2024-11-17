Curi RMB Capital LLC Acquires 391 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 23.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,296 shares of company stock worth $45,899,031. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.76 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.74%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

