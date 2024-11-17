Curi RMB Capital LLC Buys 316 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $391,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,237.61. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

