Curi RMB Capital LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $169.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.70 and a twelve month high of $173.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

