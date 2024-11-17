Curi RMB Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %

GS stock opened at $593.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.55 and a 12 month high of $607.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $34,358,685.04. The trade was a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

