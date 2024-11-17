Curi RMB Capital LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,414.20. This trade represents a 51.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,588.62. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,221. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $133.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average of $134.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

