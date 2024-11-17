CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,963,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $555,406,000 after buying an additional 389,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 3.4 %

CVS Health stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 67.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.