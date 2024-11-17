CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $345.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $305.27 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $183.28 and a twelve month high of $318.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.06 and its 200-day moving average is $267.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

