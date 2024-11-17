Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $550,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $230.50 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $206.30 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

