De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. 35,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 25,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

De Grey Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

De Grey Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for De Grey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De Grey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.