Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,900 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 758,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,859.0 days.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $37.50 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

