Denali Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DECAU) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer services, and hospitality sectors.

