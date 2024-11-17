Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 5.5 %

DLAKY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 58,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,158. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

