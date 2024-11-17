Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is Adero Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Adero Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,737,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 15.2% of Adero Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $229,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

