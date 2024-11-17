Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HSBC from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DG. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This represents a 1.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

