Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,575,300 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 1,442,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 630.1 days.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,971. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.21. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $109.74.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

