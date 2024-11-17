Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,575,300 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 1,442,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 630.1 days.
Dollarama Stock Performance
Dollarama stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,971. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.21. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $109.74.
Dollarama Company Profile
