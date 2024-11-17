Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $746.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $708.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $882.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $870.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $561.65 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

