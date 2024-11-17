Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the October 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,881. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

