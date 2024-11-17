Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the October 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,881. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $9.86.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.