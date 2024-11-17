Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

NYSE:EMR opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $87.17 and a 1-year high of $131.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after buying an additional 2,051,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

