Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $2,183,619,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $1,001,269,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $650,424,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $556,245,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cencora by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,875,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,538,000 after purchasing an additional 67,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.20.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $240.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $251.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.03.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

