Empowered Funds LLC Invests $5.64 Million in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 189,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 1,444.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,005 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 929,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 358.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after acquiring an additional 929,792 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $9,783,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zeta Global ( NYSE:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

