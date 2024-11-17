Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 31,870 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,870 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter worth about $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 900.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10,450.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9,011.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE NX opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

