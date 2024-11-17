Empowered Funds LLC Sells 8,899 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $757,676.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,463,777.60. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,527,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,571.64. The trade was a 25.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,648 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,586 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.88. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

