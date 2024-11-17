Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 168,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 22.2% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 74,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

