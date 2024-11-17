Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the October 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Encavis Price Performance
ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 on Friday. Encavis has a fifty-two week low of C$13.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.21.
Encavis Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Encavis
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.