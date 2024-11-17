Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the October 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Encavis Price Performance

ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 on Friday. Encavis has a fifty-two week low of C$13.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.21.

Get Encavis alerts:

Encavis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and Lithuania. It operates through PV Parks, Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 230 solar parks and 90 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.