Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,200 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $85,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,695.99. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enerpac Tool Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.