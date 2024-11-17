Envision Financial Planning LLC Has $10.26 Million Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 139.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,554 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,525,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,493 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,371,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,251,000 after buying an additional 2,725,620 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,048,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,538,000 after buying an additional 127,031 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,009,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,453,000 after buying an additional 218,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,420,000 after buying an additional 84,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DIHP opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.