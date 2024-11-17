Envision Financial Planning LLC Invests $800,000 in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $270,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,680,000.
Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
CGCV stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20.
