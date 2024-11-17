ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.700-4.900 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $144.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.69 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESE. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

