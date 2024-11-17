Essential Planning LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

