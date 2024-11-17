Essential Planning LLC. Takes $594,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $49.61 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.