Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the October 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Price Performance

Shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and stock remained flat at $1.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 76,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

