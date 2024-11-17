Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the October 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Price Performance
Shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and stock remained flat at $1.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 76,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.
About Eurobank Ergasias Services and
