Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Everest Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,062.08. This trade represents a 9.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group stock opened at $371.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everest Group

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.