EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) CEO Sells $856,966.50 in Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Badar Khan sold 166,725 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $856,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,631.54. This represents a 32.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
EVgo Price Performance
EVGO opened at $5.06 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.38.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
