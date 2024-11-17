ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells $4,687,000.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $4,687,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,645 shares in the company, valued at $32,323,661.15. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $4,566,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $4,207,000.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $4,145,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $47.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.1% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ExlService by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 5.2% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ExlService by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

