eXp World Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.31. eXp World has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $453,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 547,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,218.15. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $579,115.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,975,681 shares in the company, valued at $531,864,339.38. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,891 shares of company stock worth $8,577,645 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

