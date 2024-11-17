FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $483.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 18.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 37.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

