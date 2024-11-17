Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,871 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTRB. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTRB opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

