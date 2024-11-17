Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

