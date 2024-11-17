Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,303 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $87.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.76 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

