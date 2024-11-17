First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

