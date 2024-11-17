First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 316,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 196,568 shares.The stock last traded at $81.67 and had previously closed at $82.47.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0419 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

