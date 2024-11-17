Firsthand Technology Value Fund Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) recently disclosed its financial standing for the quarter concluding on September 30, 2024. The company made this information public through an official press release on November 14, 2024. The financial details and highlights can be reviewed in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1.

The company, based in San Jose, California, and incorporated in Maryland, operates with the commission file number 814-00830 and employer identification number 27-3008946. Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s common shares are listed under the ticker symbol SVVC on the OTCQB exchange.

Under item 8.01 of the SEC filing, the company announced the release of its financial results for the specified quarter. Concurrently, under item 9.01, Firsthand Technology Value Fund declared that no financial statements, pro forma financial data, or shell company transactions were included. The only exhibit presented in the filing was the aforementioned press release dated November 14, 2024, now accessible for review.

Having met the regulatory requirements set forth by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s President, Kevin Landis, signed the report on behalf of the company on November 14, 2024.

Investors and stakeholders interested in further details can access the complete SEC filing on the company’s website or through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR database.

This announcement signifies the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance in sharing its financial performance details with the public and its shareholders.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

