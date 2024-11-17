FitLife Brands, Inc. Announces Financial Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTLF) recently released its financial results for the quarter that concluded on September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release on November 14, 2024, detailing the outcomes. FitLife Brands’ press release, which included a comprehensive overview of the financial results, is attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

The company also made a Regulation FD Disclosure under Item 7.01 of the report. This disclosure refers back to the information provided in Item 2.02, which covers the Results of Operations and Financial Condition, delving into the specifics of FitLife Brands’ financial performance in the mentioned quarter.

It is important to note that the information disclosed in compliance with Item 2.02 and 7.01, involving Exhibit 99.1, is not considered as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Moreover, this information will not be included by reference in any document under the Securities Act of 1933 unless explicitly stated.

Additionally, the Current Report on Form 8-K also includes the Exhibits Index under Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits, listing the pertinent documents attached. These documents comprise the Press Release dated November 14, 2024, as Exhibit 99.1, and the Cover Page Interactive Data File, embedded within the Inline XBRL document, identified as Exhibit 104.

As per the regulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, FitLife Brands, Inc. has duly executed this report on November 14, 2024, represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Dayton Judd.

Overall, FitLife Brands’ financial disclosures provide insights into the company’s performance for the mentioned quarter, offering transparency to its shareholders and the broader market about its financial standing and operational achievements.

This announcement is in line with FitLife Brands, Inc.’s commitment to upholding transparency and providing regular updates regarding its financial milestones and operational progress.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

