Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Flexible Solutions International worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

