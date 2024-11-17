Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 34 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $746.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $882.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $870.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.